AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 107 Senior Resident Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited online applications for the 107 Senior Resident posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 10, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Postgraduate Degree in MD/MS/DNB in the specialty concerned or equivalent eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by interview.



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Cut-off date for filling application form: July 10, 2023





AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (Non-Academic): 107

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognised University/Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Pay Band and Grade Pay

Senior Resident (Non-Academic): Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

45 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



How To Download: AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 PDF

Visit the official website of AIIMS) Raipur-https://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Go to the announcements section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ notification regarding the Senior Resident posts' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 PDF





AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link available on the official website-https://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.