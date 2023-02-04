AIIMS Rishikesh Is Hiring For Various Faculty Posts@aiimsrishikesh.edu.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Rishikesh has invited online applications for the 94 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check BPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Rishikesh) has released notification in the Employment News (04 February-10 February) 2023 for various Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 02 March 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including the teaching

experience only experience of MCI recognized medical colleges will be considered. Experience of Dental / Physiotherapy / Nursing College with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Date AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2023

Vacancy Details AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

Faculty Post Names: Professor, Additional Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor

Backlog Vacancy -82

Fresh Vacancy-12

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

Educational Qualification

Professor:

For Medical Candidates: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institutions in subjects speciality.

Candidates should have experience for faculty posts (as on the last date of submission of online application form i.e. 02.03.2023): (For teaching experience only experience of MCI recognized medical college.)

Applying candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply and other updates for the posts.



Pay& Allowances:

Post Level Professor Level 14-A (Rs.168900-220400) Additional Professor Level 13A-2 (Rs.148200-211400) Associate Professor Level 13A-1 (Rs.138300-209200) Assistant Professor Level 12 (Rs.101500-167400)

How To Download: AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Rishikesh)-aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ RECRUITMENT FOR THE POSTS OF FACULTY (GROUP A) IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENT ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT / DEPUTATION / CONTRACTUAL BASIS AT AIIMS RISHIKESH' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed form through online mode only through the official website on or before 02 March 2023.