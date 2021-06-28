AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Post @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Walk-in-on July 01

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited application for the 10 Senior Resident post on its official website. Check all details here.

AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited application for the 10 Senior Resident post as per Residency Scheme of Govt. of India for duration of 3 years. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 29 June 2021.

Applying candidates should note that selection for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification will be done on the basis of their performance in the 01 July 2021. Candidates selected finally for the post of Senior Resident post will get 67700/- (Level11, Cell No 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).

Candidates having certain educational qualification including A post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma/DMC/DDC/MCI/ with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. Admin-1/SR/21/09

Dated: 25/06/2021

Important Date for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 June 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 01 July 2021

Venue of walk-in-interview: Conference Hall, 1st floor, OPD Building, AIIMS Campus, MIHAN, Nagpur-441108

Vacancy Details for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-10

Departments

Anaesthesiology-03

General Medicine-01

Paediatrics-02

Pulmonary Medicine-02

Radiodiagnosis-02

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

DMC/DDC/MCI/ State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for AIIMS SR Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates willing to appear for the Virtual mode of interview can make payment online and send copy of the payment receipt along with application and all relevant copies of certificates, by google form https://forms.gle/XmSAqf7QmtUuP9gD9 to reach by 29-06-2021. Interview will be conducted on 01 July 2021.