AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 for Various Faculty Posts @aiishmysore.in, Check Application Process

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore has invited applications for different faculty posts including Professor/ Associate Professor and other in the Employment News (04-10 September). Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 08 October 2021.

Notification Details:

Advertisement No: 10/2021

Important Date for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 October 2021

Vacancy Details for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor of Clinical Psychology-01

Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology-01

Associate Professor in Audiology-02

Associate Professor in Speech Sciences-02

Associate Professor in Language Pathology-01

Associate Professor in Speech Pathology-01

Associate Professor in Speech Pathology/Language Pathology-01

Associate Professor in Speech Pathology/Language Pathology/Audiology-01

Associate Professor in Electronics and Accounsitcs-01

Assistant Professor in Speech Pathology-02

Assistant Professor in Clinical Psychology-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor of Clinical Psychology

M.A./M.Sc in Clinical Psychology with 55 % and Ph.D in the discipline mentioned above or its equivalent.

M.Phil in Clinical Psychology or its equivalent.

10 Years of teaching/Research experience after Ph.D

Successfully guided doctoral students or high academic record.

Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology:

Master's degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 %marks and a Ph.D Degree in the concerned discipline.

A minimum of Five years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University or College or Accredited Research institution/industry excluding the period of Ph.D research with evidence of published work and a minimum of 5 publication as book and/or research/policy papers.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website and send the same along with self-attested copies of essential documents as mentioned in the notification or or before 08 October 2021.