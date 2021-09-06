Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 for Various Faculty Posts @aiishmysore.in, Check Application Process

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore has invited applications for different faculty posts including Professor/ Associate Professor and other in the Employment News (04-10 September). Check details here.

Created On: Sep 6, 2021 09:31 IST
All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore has invited applications for different faculty posts including Professor/ Associate Professor and other in the Employment News (04-10 September). Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 08 October 2021.

Notification Details: 
Advertisement No: 10/2021

Important Date for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 October 2021

Vacancy Details for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Professor of Clinical Psychology-01
Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology-01
Associate Professor in Audiology-02
Associate Professor in Speech Sciences-02
Associate Professor in Language Pathology-01
Associate Professor in Speech Pathology-01
Associate Professor in Speech Pathology/Language Pathology-01 
Associate Professor in Speech Pathology/Language Pathology/Audiology-01 
Associate Professor in Electronics and Accounsitcs-01
Assistant Professor in Speech Pathology-02
Assistant Professor in Clinical Psychology-01

 

Eligibility Criteria for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Professor of Clinical Psychology
M.A./M.Sc in Clinical Psychology with 55 % and Ph.D in the discipline mentioned above or its equivalent. 
M.Phil  in Clinical Psychology or its equivalent. 
10 Years of teaching/Research experience after Ph.D
Successfully guided doctoral students or high academic record. 

Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology:

Master's degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 %marks and a Ph.D Degree in the concerned discipline. 
A minimum of  Five years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University or College or Accredited Research institution/industry excluding the period of Ph.D research with evidence of published work and a minimum of 5 publication as book and/or research/policy papers. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIISH Mysore Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can download the  application form from the official website and send the same along with self-attested copies of essential documents as mentioned in the notification or or before 08 October 2021.

