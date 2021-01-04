Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021 for 31 TGT, PGT, PRT, Jr.Librarian & Other Vacancies, Apply @no1airforceschoolgwl.com
Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at no1airforceschoolgwl.com for TGT, PGT, PRT and Other Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021: Air Force School has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRTs, Junior Librarian, Office Superintendent, Karate Instructor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021
Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- PGT History- 1 Post
- PGT Geography - 1 Post
- PGT Political Science - 1 Post
- PGT Painting - 1 Post
- PGT Physical Education- 1 Post
- PGT Psychology- 1 Post
- Headmistress- 1 Post
- TGT Science- 2 Post
- TGT English- 1 Post
- TGT Hindi- 1 Post
- TGT Social Studies- 1 Post
- TGT Sanskrit- 1 Post
- TGT Sports/ Games- 1 Post
- TGT Art & Craft- 1 Post
- TGT Computer- 1 Post
- TGT Music- 1 Post
- PRTs- 9 Posts
- Jr. Librarian- 1 Post
- 19 Office Supdt.- 1 Post
- Science Lab Attendant- 1 Post
- Karate Instructor- 1 Post
- Dance Teacher (Part-Time)- 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts
Educational Qualification:
- PGT History- Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.
- PGT Geography - Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; ) B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.
- PGT Political Science - Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.
- PGT Painting - Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate.
- PGT Physical Education- Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate.
- PGT Psychology- Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.
- Headmistress- Graduate Degree, with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent, from any recognised University; B Ed Degree from a recognised university; Teaching experience of at least two years as a PGT/ TGT/PRT or at least three years as a NTT or experience of at least two years as Principal/HM of an Air Force School.
- Jr. Librarian- Matriculation or equivalent with certificate in library science from a Government recognised institute.
- 19 Office Supdt.- Graduate with at least five years’ experience in office work.
- Science Lab Attendant- 10+2 with Science. Should be able to read, write and communicate fluently in English or Hindi.
- Karate Instructor- Degree or Diploma in Marshal Art/ Karate/ Taekwando from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate
- Dance Teacher (Part Time)- Degree or Diploma in any Indian Dance Form or any other dance form from any University recognised with a minimum mark of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate. Knowledge of various other dance forms.
Download Air Force School Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
How to apply for Air Force School Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to The Principal No.1 Air Force School, Bhind Road, Maharajpur, Gwalior-474020 (M.P.) latest by 15 January 2021.