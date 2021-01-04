Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021 for 31 TGT, PGT, PRT, Jr.Librarian & Other Vacancies, Apply @no1airforceschoolgwl.com

Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021: Air Force School has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRTs, Junior Librarian, Office Superintendent, Karate Instructor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021

Air Force School Gwalior Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

PGT History- 1 Post

PGT Geography - 1 Post

PGT Political Science - 1 Post

PGT Painting - 1 Post

PGT Physical Education- 1 Post

PGT Psychology- 1 Post

Headmistress- 1 Post

TGT Science- 2 Post

TGT English- 1 Post

TGT Hindi- 1 Post

TGT Social Studies- 1 Post

TGT Sanskrit- 1 Post

TGT Sports/ Games- 1 Post

TGT Art & Craft- 1 Post

TGT Computer- 1 Post

TGT Music- 1 Post

PRTs- 9 Posts

Jr. Librarian- 1 Post

19 Office Supdt.- 1 Post

Science Lab Attendant- 1 Post

Karate Instructor- 1 Post

Dance Teacher (Part-Time)- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT History- Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

PGT Geography - Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; ) B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

PGT Political Science - Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

PGT Painting - Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate.

PGT Physical Education- Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate.

PGT Psychology- Masters Degree in the subject from a recognised university with minimum 50 percent marks in Subject and aggregate; B Ed Degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

Headmistress- Graduate Degree, with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent, from any recognised University; B Ed Degree from a recognised university; Teaching experience of at least two years as a PGT/ TGT/PRT or at least three years as a NTT or experience of at least two years as Principal/HM of an Air Force School.

Jr. Librarian- Matriculation or equivalent with certificate in library science from a Government recognised institute.

19 Office Supdt.- Graduate with at least five years’ experience in office work.

Science Lab Attendant- 10+2 with Science. Should be able to read, write and communicate fluently in English or Hindi.

Karate Instructor- Degree or Diploma in Marshal Art/ Karate/ Taekwando from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum marks of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate

Dance Teacher (Part Time)- Degree or Diploma in any Indian Dance Form or any other dance form from any University recognised with a minimum mark of 50 percent in the subject and 50 percent in the aggregate. Knowledge of various other dance forms.

How to apply for Air Force School Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to The Principal No.1 Air Force School, Bhind Road, Maharajpur, Gwalior-474020 (M.P.) latest by 15 January 2021.