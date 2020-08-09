ALIMCO Recruitment 2020 for ITI Apprentice Posts, Check Details Here

ALIMCO Recruitment 2020: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a CPSU working under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has invited applications for the ITI Apprentice Posts. Ex ITI can apply for ALIMCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format on or before 24 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Receipt of Application in the Corporation: 24 August 2020

ALIMCO Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 10 Posts

Copa - 03 Posts

Fitter - 03 Posts

Turner - 01 Post

Machinist - 01 Post

Welder - 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Posts

Educational Qualification:

TI Passed from(NCVT/SCVT) with minimum 50% marks

Selection Process for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs ?

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list

How to Apply for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed application format and send their application by registered post only to Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on or before 24 August 2020. The candidates are advised to register to Apprentiship portal at www.apprenticeship.gov.in and must show that number in the application form (Registration and attach a photocopy of the profile).