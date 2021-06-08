All India Government Jobs for Female: Check Top 5 Govt. Jobs for Women and their requirements Here

Check out this article to know the best career job option for female and also check the latest government jobs for female and details here.

We have brought top 5 such government jobs which are beneficial for women. In today’s era, every job can be done by male and female candidates. As you know that the job ratio of women and men is not equal. That's why the government has given a special quota to women to increase this rate. So let's know about the government jobs, which are beneficial for women.

Constable

As you know, a huge number of vacancies recruited every year for the post of constable in Railways, Police Paramilitary. Some ground-level posts including Nurse, Soldier General Duty, Mahila Sainik (Women Military Police), Nurse etc are reserved for women too in Railways, Police Paramilitary.

Apart from this, security is also provided to Indian military women. Through these posts, you can earn between 30 to 40 thousand.

SSC CPO(Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organisation)

This is a job of the Central Government, for which the examination is conducted every year by the Staff Selection Board. Both men and women can apply for these vacancies and some posts are reserved for women. Through which women are hired on the post of Sub Inspector in BSF, CAPF, Delhi Police etc.

Teachers

Teaching jobs have always been considered the best option for women. Let us inform that out of the total teachers in primary schools, the percentage of female teachers is more than 45. A teacher's job is full of responsibilities along with having social prestige. The entire responsibility of building a country full of human resources with efficient and ethical values rests on our teachers.

If we talk about vacancies, then every year a huge number of vacancies are announced in various educational institutions. Teachers' eligibility test is conducted by the Central and State Governments from time to time to select eligible candidates to work as teachers in various government schools and colleges.

Nurse

A nurse job is a very good career option for women. If we talk about small towns in this area, then most of the women get married at a young age and due to the burden of family responsibilities, in most cases, they are not able to complete their studies. This job does not require higher education qualification.

Those holding the minimum qualification of higher secondary are eligible to apply for this post. From the point of view of work nature, this area is absolutely favourable for women. Today, the priority of the government is to provide health services to every citizen. The government is committed and working towards opening hospitals from city to village. If this sector is also seen in terms of vacancies, then it is a better sector for women.

Banking Sector Jobs:

The banking sector is one such sector where the percentage of female employees is the highest as compared to other government sectors. If we look at the figures, the percentage of female employees in various bank exams like IBPS PO, SBI PO, RBI Grade-B is continuously increasing as compared to the last few years. Not only this, women are also registering their names in the toppers rank in these examinations. The banking sector not only provides a conducive working environment for women but also pays and allowances so that the person can lead a dignified life in the current economic scenario.

Apart from these vacancies, vacancies keep popping up in PSUs, Railways, BSF, Airforce and other government institutions. Whose information you can get from Jagranjosh and its mobile app Government Jobs.

In this article, we have provided some of the relevant links which are activated right now. So, you can apply for these vacancies as soon as possible. We advise you to read the whole notification and then apply for the post before the closure of the date. These vacancies are:-

