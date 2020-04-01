All You Need To Know About Symbiosis Entrance Test 2020

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) stands tall as a pioneering higher educational institution in India, known for imparting quality education to the youth through an industry-oriented curriculum, globally acclaimed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a lot more. Under the umbrella of SIU, 15 constituent Institutes across the cities of Pune, Noida, Hyderabad & Nagpur, offer 21 futuristic undergraduate programmes to aspirants. Symbiosis Entrance Test, which takes place every year, is the entrance exam conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), for admission to its range of multidisciplinary UG programmes. The applications for SET are currently open and will be closed on April 16, 2020.

There are 4 different tests under SET -

SET General for the following UG Programmes- Management Mass Communication Economics Liberal Arts Computer Studies Culinary Arts

SLAT (Symbiosis Law Admission Test)- For B.A. LL.B/B.B.A LL.B.

SITEEE (SIT Engineering Entrance Exam)- For B.tech.

SEED (Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design)- For B.Des.

The tests will be Computer Based Tests (CBT) conducted simultaneously across 80 cities over India. All the entrance tests (SET General, SLAT, SITEEE, SEED) will be held on May 02, 2020, Saturday. To enrol, the student will have to register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE/SEED and also for the institutes offering his/her choice of courses, and the programme fees will be paid separately. The student after getting shortlisted, will have to follow the further admission process of each Institute individually.

Registration Fees Details

Symbiosis SET 2020 Application Fee is INR 1750.

Symbiosis SITEEE 2020 Application Fee is INR 2000.

Those applying for two exams have to pay an additional fee.

INR 1000 has to be paid for each course.

The fee amount is non-refundable.

The category of candidates has no effect on the fee amount.

For payments, a high failure rate is observed with credit & debit card payments due to RBI’s notification. The notification states that if your credit card or debit card has not been used for online (card not present) / international/contactless transactions, it will be blocked by your bank for all online transactions effective March 16, 2020 (Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 - Act 51 of 2007). To complete the application and payment process, other payment methods such as Internet Banking, Mobile Wallets, etc. can be used.

Registration Process

STEP 1: Register online on the website. Please note that the registrations can be done from January 22, 2020, to April 16, 2020.

STEP 2: Now Click on the ‘Register’ button for SET 2020 Registration.

STEP 3: Click on I Agree for SET 2020 registration.

STEP 4: Fill the Details and click on Save & Continue.

STEP 5: Enter The OTP that you received on your mobile number and press submit for SET 2020 Registration

STEP 6: Your ID will be generated, and you will be redirected to Payment Gateway.

STEP 7: Select the exams and Institution that you wish to appear for and Click to pay once you verify the amount.

STEP 8: Multiple Payment modes are available for online payment. Your registration process comes to an end once you make your payment.

Admit Cards

Admit cards will be available on the website from April 22, 2020, to May 02, 2020. The allotted test centre will be mentioned on your admit cards along with the address. Carrying the admit card to your test centres is mandatory. Please note that without the admit card, you won’t be allowed to give the examination. For more instructions regarding the SET 2020 Admit Cards, please go through this link.

Exam Pattern

The duration of each test - SET/SLAT/SITEEE/SEED will be 150 minutes and will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Questions in all the 4 exams will be asked as MCQs, so the whole pattern of the paper is objective. There is no negative marking for wrong answers, and all the sections are compulsory to attempt.

Important Tips for Preparation

Understand the Syllabus well.

Focus on your weaknesses.

Follow a disciplined schedule.

Solve the Mock Test Papers.

Refer to previous years’ papers for revision.

Last date to apply for SET is 16th April 2020.

Stay Safe. Stay Home.

Prepare well & all the best!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Symbiosis University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.