Allahabad HC UP HJS 2020 Suitability Test Revised Result Out @allahabadhighcourt.in, Check List

Allahabad HC UP HJS 2020 Suitability Test Result: Allahabad High Court has declared the Revised result of UPHJS Direct Recruitment and Suitability Test of 2018 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the UP Higher Judicial Service Mains exam can check their revised result on the official website of Allahabad High Court.i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in.

As per the short notification released by the Allahabad High Court, the Revised result of UPHJS Direct Recruitment and Suitability Test of 2018 has been uploaded on its official website. All candidates appeared for the UP Higher Judicial Service Direct Recruitment Examination, 2018 can check the revised result available on the official website.

Candidates applied for the UP Higher Judicial Service Direct Recruitment Examination, 2018 can check the Revised Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Allahabad HC UP HJS 2020 Suitability Test Revised Result

Revised result of UPHJS Direct Recruitment and Suitability Test of 2018 PDF





Revised result of UPHJS Direct Recruitment and Suitability Test of 2018 (Part-II) PDF





Revised result of UPHJS Direct Recruitment and Suitability Test of 2018 (Part-III) PDF





How to Download: Allahabad HC UP HJS 2020 Suitability Test Revised Result

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court. i.e. -allahabadhighcourt.in.

Go to the List of Recruitments Section available on the home page.

Click on the Link-Revised result of UPHJS Direct Recruitment and Suitability Test of 2018 available on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the result in separate links.

Candidates are advised to download the PDF and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Allahabad High Court for details about the UP Higher Judicial Service Direct Recruitment 2018.