Allahabad High Court RO and Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card 2020 Released @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download Here

Allahabad High Court RO and Computer Assistant Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Allahabad High Court has released the admit card of Stage 2 (Skill Test/Typing) for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Computer Assistant. All those candidates who are qualified in Allahabad High Court RO Computer Assistant Exam can download their Allahabad High Court Typing Test Admit Card from official website i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad High Court RO Computer Assistant Admit Card Links are given below. The candidates can download Allahabad High Court RO Typing Test Admit Card and Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card through the link. The admit card link is available from 14 July to 29 July 2020.

Allahabad High Court RO Typing Test Admit Card Link



Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card Link

AHC is conducting the typing test for Review Officer and Computer Assistant on 29 July 2020 (Wednesday). The official reads - The E-Admit Cards for the Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 (Advertisement No.02/R.O. /2019 dated 26.09.2019), and Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019(Advertisement No. 03/C.A./2019 dated 26.09.2019) scheduled to be held on 29.07.2020 are now available on the website.

How to Download Allahabad High Court RO Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in/ Click on ‘Recruitment Tab’, given at the bottom of the homepage Click on ‘Notice for E-Admit Card for Stage-II exam (Computer Knowledge Test) of Review Officer and Computer Assistant Recruitment Exam-2019’ A new window will open where you will find “Link for downloading E-Admit Cards for Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 is : http://ahcro2019.cbtexam.in/” and “Link for downloading E-Admit Cards for Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019 is : http://ahcca2019.cbtexam.in” Click on the link and enter your logins details Download AHC RO Skill Test Admit Card or AHC Computer Assistant Skill Test Admit Card

Allahabad High Court Written Exam was conducted on 25 August 2019 and the result was declared in 19 February 2020.