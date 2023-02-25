AP High Court Various Post CBT Result 2023 OUT: Check Result, Know DV Date, Get Direct Link & Other Details

AP High Court Various Post CBT Exam Result 2023 OUT : Know here Andhra Pradesh High Court Various Post CBT Exam Result, check DV schedule and other details.

AP High Court Various Post CBT Exam Result 2023 OUT : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the results of CBT Exam conducted on 20 January 2023 for various posts like Section Officer, Computer Operator, Typist, Office Subordinate etc mentioned in notifications no. 5 to 13/2022. Candidates who appeared in the CBT Exam can check and download the official notification along with their results from the official website at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/ All the candidates who have cleared the CBT are now supposed to appear for document verification on date and time mentioned in the Notification. Candidates are advised to download the notification and check their result and other details on it.

Candidates can download the result notice PDF by following the instructions given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of Andhra Pradesh High Court at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to the notifications section and click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: On the page opened click on link titled- Lists of provisionally selected/qualified candidates for the posts notified in the High Court Service.

Step 4: Download the PDF of notice and check for all details regarding CBT Result, Document Verification dates, venue and other details.

Direct Link to Download the AP High Court Various Post CBT Result Notice PDF

AP High Court Various Post CBT Result 2023

The CBT Exam result was declared on 23 February 2023 for the various post.

AP High Court Civil Judge 2023: Number of Vacancies

A list of total 338 provisionally selected candidates has been released for the Andhra Pradesh High Court various post. List of candidates along with dates of Document Verification and Date of joining are mentioned in the result notice. The DV will start from 2 March 2023. The candidates are provisionally selected and final selection will be done on the basis of candidates selected after Document Verification. Candidates selected for Typist and Copyist are supposed to appear for Skill Test/Typing Test. Final results will be declared on or before 14 March 2023.

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the notification for filling up of various vacancies in High court and District Courts. Few Results are awaited. The CBT was conducted on 20 January 2023 and now the list of candidates provisionally selected has been released.