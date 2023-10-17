ANU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG Result at nagarjunauniversity.co.in

ANU Result 2023 OUT: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) declared the results of the various semesters for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, and B.Ed on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

ANU Result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has recently released the results of UG 2nd semester Regular & Supplementary exam, UG 5th Semester B.A., B.Com Revaluation exam and B.Ed 1st semester Regular. Acharya Nagarjuna University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- nagarjunauniversity.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Acharya Nagarjuna University results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

ANU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Acharya Nagarjuna University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their ANU UG 2nd sem results on the official website of the University- nagarjunauniversity.co.in. The result can be accessible through Vidyavision result portal

ANU Result 2023 Click here

How to Check ANU Degree 2nd Sem Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd sem results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ANU 2nd sem results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- nagarjunauniversity.co.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on UG Result

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Vidyavision result portal will open, enter your hall ticket number and click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check ANU UG Degree 2nd Sem Results 2023

Check here the direct link for ANU Degree Results for various examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links UG 2nd Semester Regular & Supplementary 16-Oct-2023 Click here UG Degree 5th Semester B.A., B.Com Revaluation 16-Oct-2023 Click here B.Ed 1st Semester Regular 15-Oct-2023 Click here

Acharya Nagarjuna University: Highlights

Acharya Nagarjuna University is located in Namburu, Andhra Pradesh. This University was established as Nagarjuna University by Andhra Pradesh State government in 1976. In 2004 the university was renamed Acharya Nagarjuna University through an Ordinance.

ANU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the College of Arts, College of Science, College of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Architecture and Planning, and many more.