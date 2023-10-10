ANU Result 2023 OUT on nagarjunauniversity.co.in, Direct Link to Download UG 4th Semester Result

ANU Result 2023 OUT: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) declared the results of the 4th semester for various UG courses like B.A, B.Com, and B.Sc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download Acharya Nagarjuna University Result 2023 PDF here.

ANU Result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has recently declared the results of the 4th semester for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. Acharya Nagarjuna University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- nagarjunauniversity.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Acharya Nagarjuna University results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

ANU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Acharya Nagarjuna University released the 4th semester results for various UG programs. The students can check their ANU UG 4th sem results on the official website of the University- nagarjunauniversity.co.in. The result can be accessible through Vidyavision result portal

ANU Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check ANU Degree 4th Sem Results 2023

Candidates can check their 4th sem results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ANU 4th sem results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- nagarjunauniversity.co.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on UG Result

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Vidyavision result portal will open enter your hall ticket number and click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to ANU Degree 4th Sem Results 2023

Check here the direct link for ANU Degree 4th Sem Results for various examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links ANU UG 4th Sem Regular Exams Results 2023 10-Oct-2023 Click here ANU UG 4th Sem Supplementary Exam Results 2023 29-Sep-2023 Click here

About Acharya Nagarjuna University

Acharya Nagarjuna University is located in Namburu, Andhra Pradesh. This University was established as Nagarjuna University by Andhra Pradesh State government in 1976. In 2004 the university was renamed Acharya Nagarjuna University through an Ordinance.

ANU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the College of Arts, College of Science, College of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Architecture and Planning, and many more.