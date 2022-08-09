AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022: 1681 Vacancies Notified, Apply @cfw.ap.nic.in

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh is looking to fill the vacancies for Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) for a total of 1681 vacancies. Candidates possessing a Nursing Degree are eligible for AP MLHP Recruitment 2022. Online applications are invited on /cfw.ap.nic.in. AP MLHP Application Link is available from 09 August to 22 August 2022.
The department will conduct an online exam for the recruitment of candidates. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the first week of September. The exact date will be indicated in the Hall ticket and shall also be displayed at hmfw.ap.gov.in and cfw.ap.nic.in.
The vacancies will be filled on a contract basis initially for a period of one year in the Dr YSR Village Health clinics-Health and Wellness Centres.
AP CFW Recruitment Notification Download
AP CFW Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 09 August 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 22 August 2022
- AP CFW MLHP Exam Date - First week of September
- AP CFW MLHP Admit Card Date - 24 to 30 September 2022
AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) - 1681 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
BSc. (Nursing)/B.Sc (nursing with integral CPCH course).
Age Limit:
18 years to 35 years
AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022 Salary:
Rs.25,000/- per month
Selection Criteria
The selection will be based on an online exam
AP CFW MLHP Exam Pattern
- Type of Examination - Questions with Multiple Choice options on the syllabus of B.Sc., (Nursing)
- No. of Questions - 200
- Time duration - 180 Minutes (3 hours)
Application Fee:
OC - Rs. 500/-
SC, ST,EWS and BCs candidates - Rs. 300/-
How to Apply for AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of AP CFW i.e. cfw.ap.nic.in.
- Now, click on 'Apply for the post of Mid Level Health Providers on contract basis'
- Enter your details
- Submit the application