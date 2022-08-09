AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022: 1681 Vacancies Notified, Apply @cfw.ap.nic.in

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh is hiring 1681 Mid Level Health Providers (MLHPs). Candidates can apply on cfw.ap.nic.in.

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh is looking to fill the vacancies for Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) for a total of 1681 vacancies. Candidates possessing a Nursing Degree are eligible for AP MLHP Recruitment 2022. Online applications are invited on /cfw.ap.nic.in. AP MLHP Application Link is available from 09 August to 22 August 2022.

The department will conduct an online exam for the recruitment of candidates. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the first week of September. The exact date will be indicated in the Hall ticket and shall also be displayed at hmfw.ap.gov.in and cfw.ap.nic.in.

The vacancies will be filled on a contract basis initially for a period of one year in the Dr YSR Village Health clinics-Health and Wellness Centres.

AP CFW Recruitment Notification Download

AP CFW Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 09 August 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 22 August 2022
  • AP CFW MLHP Exam Date - First week of September
  • AP CFW MLHP Admit Card Date - 24 to 30 September 2022

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

 Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) - 1681 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

BSc. (Nursing)/B.Sc (nursing with integral CPCH course).

Age Limit:

18 years to 35 years

AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Rs.25,000/- per month

Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on an online exam

AP CFW MLHP Exam Pattern

  • Type of Examination - Questions with Multiple Choice options on the syllabus of B.Sc., (Nursing)
  • No. of Questions - 200
  • Time duration - 180 Minutes (3 hours)

Application Fee:

OC - Rs. 500/-

SC, ST,EWS and BCs candidates - Rs. 300/-

How to Apply for AP CFW MLHP Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of AP CFW i.e. cfw.ap.nic.in.
  2. Now, click on 'Apply for the post of Mid Level Health Providers on contract basis'
  3. Enter your details
  4. Submit the application

