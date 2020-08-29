AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies Notified Across AP, Apply @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: Department of Gram/ Ward Volunteers & Village/ Ward Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh (AP) has published recruitment notification for the post of Grama/Ward Volunteer. More than 1000 vacancies are available at various district of AP including Srikakulam, East Godavari, Guntur, SPSR Nellore and Chittor.

Online applications are invited for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for AP Volunteer Recruitment through the online mode @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before the last date

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Important Dates

Date for submission of online application for Srikakulam: From 29 August to 01 September 2020

Date for submission of online application for East Godavari: From 30 August to 04 September 2020

Date for submission of online application for Guntur: 1 September to 05 September 2020

Date for submission of online application for SPSR Nellore:28 August 2020 to 01 September 2020

Date for submission of online application for Chittor: From 29 August to 04 September 2020

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Vacancy Details

Grama/ Ward Volunteer - 1036 Posts

District Name Notification Number No.of Vacancies Notified East Godavari 26/1 8 East Godavari 49/1 5 East Godavari 06/1 6 East Godavari 17/1 3 East Godavari 18/1 2 East Godavari 34/1 9 East Godavari 35/1 5 East Godavari 48/1 1 East Godavari 47/1 2 East Godavari 28/1 6 East Godavari 20/1 1 East Godavari 58/1 3 East Godavari 63/1 8 East Godavari 23/1 6 Guntur 5 239 SPSR Nellore 4 191 Spsr Nellore 4 73 SPSR Nellore 4 9 Chittoor 2 2 Chittoor 2 96 Chittoor 2 191 Chittoor 2 4 Chittoor 2 8 Chittoor 2 29 Chittoor 2 23 Chittoor 2 21

Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer

Candidates can check the notification link given below for educational qualification.

Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Selection Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts

The selection shall be done on the basis of interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD). The candidates will be assessed on:

Knowledge on various Government Schemes, Programs, welfare activities - 25 Marks Previous work experience on various Government Welfare Departments and programs/ NGOs/Federations/Social activities - 25 Marks Leadership qualities, good communication skills and general awareness – 25 Marks Soft Skills - 25 Marks

The candidates can check the interview date and time through the link below

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Interview Link

How to apply for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply online through official website of AP Grama Sachivalyam on or before the last date. They can check the official notification more details related educational qualification, selection criteria and other details.

Download AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website