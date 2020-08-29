Study at Home
AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies Notified Across AP, Apply @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

Department of Gram/ Ward Volunteers & Village/ Ward Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh (AP) has published recruitment notification for the post of Grama/Ward Volunteer. More than 1000 vacancies are available at various district of AP. Check Details Here

Aug 29, 2020 19:21 IST
AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020
AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: Department of Gram/ Ward Volunteers & Village/ Ward Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh (AP) has published recruitment notification for the post of Grama/Ward Volunteer. More than 1000 vacancies are available at various district of AP including Srikakulam, East Godavari, Guntur, SPSR Nellore and Chittor.

Online applications are invited for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for AP Volunteer Recruitment through the online mode @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before the last date

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Important Dates

  • Date for submission of online application for Srikakulam: From 29 August to 01 September 2020
  • Date for submission of online application for East Godavari: From 30 August to 04 September 2020
  • Date for submission of online application for Guntur: 1 September to 05 September 2020
  • Date for submission of online application for SPSR Nellore:28 August 2020 to 01 September 2020
  • Date for submission of online application for Chittor: From 29 August to 04 September 2020

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Vacancy Details

Grama/ Ward Volunteer - 1036 Posts

District Name

Notification Number

No.of Vacancies Notified

East Godavari

26/1

8

East Godavari

49/1

5

East Godavari

06/1

6

East Godavari

17/1

3

East Godavari

18/1

2

East Godavari

34/1

9

East Godavari

35/1

5

East Godavari

48/1

1

East Godavari

47/1

2

East Godavari

28/1

6

East Godavari

20/1

1

East Godavari

58/1

3

East Godavari

63/1

8

East Godavari

23/1

6

Guntur

5

239

SPSR Nellore

4

191

Spsr Nellore

4

73

SPSR Nellore

4

9

Chittoor

2

2

Chittoor

2

96

Chittoor

2

191

Chittoor

2

4

Chittoor

2

8

Chittoor

2

29

Chittoor

2

23

Chittoor

2

21

Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer

Candidates can check the notification link given below for educational qualification.

Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Selection Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts

The selection shall be done on the basis of interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD). The candidates will be assessed on:

  1. Knowledge on various Government Schemes, Programs, welfare activities - 25 Marks
  2. Previous work experience on various Government Welfare Departments and programs/ NGOs/Federations/Social activities - 25 Marks
  3. Leadership qualities, good communication skills and general awareness – 25 Marks
  4. Soft Skills - 25 Marks 

The candidates can check the interview date and time through the link below

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Interview Link

How to apply for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply online through official website of AP Grama Sachivalyam on or before the last date. They can check the official notification more details related educational qualification, selection criteria and other details.

Download AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

FAQ

What is the the selection process for AP AP Grama/Ward Volunteer ?

The selection shall be done on the basis of interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD).

What is the last date for AP Grama Volunteer for Chittor District ?

04 September 2020

How many vacancies are available in Guntur District ?

239

How to Apply for AP Volunteer Jobs ?

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for AP Volunteer Recruitment through the online mode @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before the last date.

