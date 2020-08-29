AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies Notified Across AP, Apply @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: Department of Gram/ Ward Volunteers & Village/ Ward Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh (AP) has published recruitment notification for the post of Grama/Ward Volunteer. More than 1000 vacancies are available at various district of AP including Srikakulam, East Godavari, Guntur, SPSR Nellore and Chittor.
Online applications are invited for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for AP Volunteer Recruitment through the online mode @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in on or before the last date
AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Important Dates
- Date for submission of online application for Srikakulam: From 29 August to 01 September 2020
- Date for submission of online application for East Godavari: From 30 August to 04 September 2020
- Date for submission of online application for Guntur: 1 September to 05 September 2020
- Date for submission of online application for SPSR Nellore:28 August 2020 to 01 September 2020
- Date for submission of online application for Chittor: From 29 August to 04 September 2020
AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Vacancy Details
Grama/ Ward Volunteer - 1036 Posts
|
District Name
|
Notification Number
|
No.of Vacancies Notified
|
East Godavari
|
26/1
|
East Godavari
|
49/1
|
East Godavari
|
06/1
|
East Godavari
|
17/1
|
East Godavari
|
18/1
|
East Godavari
|
34/1
|
East Godavari
|
35/1
|
East Godavari
|
48/1
|
East Godavari
|
47/1
|
East Godavari
|
28/1
|
East Godavari
|
20/1
|
East Godavari
|
58/1
|
East Godavari
|
63/1
|
East Godavari
|
23/1
|
Guntur
|
5
|
SPSR Nellore
|
4
|
Spsr Nellore
|
4
|
SPSR Nellore
|
4
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
|
Chittoor
|
2
Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer
Candidates can check the notification link given below for educational qualification.
Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)
Selection Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts
The selection shall be done on the basis of interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD). The candidates will be assessed on:
- Knowledge on various Government Schemes, Programs, welfare activities - 25 Marks
- Previous work experience on various Government Welfare Departments and programs/ NGOs/Federations/Social activities - 25 Marks
- Leadership qualities, good communication skills and general awareness – 25 Marks
- Soft Skills - 25 Marks
The candidates can check the interview date and time through the link below
AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Interview Link
How to apply for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply online through official website of AP Grama Sachivalyam on or before the last date. They can check the official notification more details related educational qualification, selection criteria and other details.
Download AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Notification PDF Here