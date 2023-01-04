AP High Court Answer Key 2022 (Released) @hc.ap.nic.in: Download Question Paper & Response Sheet

AP High Court Answer Key 2022: AP High Court uploaded the answer key of the exam held for various posts at hc.ap.nic.in: Candidates can download the question paper and response sheet from here.

AP High Court Answer Key 2022: Andhra Pradesh High Court conducted Computer-based examinations held from 21 December 2022 to 02 January 2023 for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle), Process server and Office Subordinate in District Courts of A.P. Now, the court has uploaded the preliminary answer key, question paper and response sheet of the said exam.

Those candidates who appeared in AP High Court Exam can download APHC Answer Key from the website of the court. AP High Court Answer Key Link is also provided below:

AP High Court Answer Key Download Here

AP High Court Answer Key Objection 2022

The candidates can also submit objections through online mode from 04 January to 07 January 2023 upto 5 PM. They also need to pay Rs. 100 per objection. According to the official notice, in case of genuine objections, which the committee considers sustainable, the collected fee and charges will be reimbursed to the candidates.



How to Download AP High Court Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of AP High Court

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘Click here for response sheet/key/online objection form’

Step 4: Check the Answers of the exam

The committee will analyse all the objections and prepare the AP High Court Result accordingly. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the result and other important information