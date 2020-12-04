AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply for 55 Civil Judge (Jr Division) Posts @hc.ap.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post Civil Judge (Jr Division) in Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service & Cadre) Rules 2007. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website - http://hc.ap.nic.in/ on or before 02 January 2021.

Dec 4, 2020 12:13 IST
AP High Court Recruitment 2021
AP High Court Recruitment 2021

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post Civil Judge (Jr Division) in Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service & Cadre) Rules 2007. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website - http://hc.ap.nic.in/ on or before 02 January 2021.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for AP High Court Recruitment 2020: 02 January 2021

AP High Court Vacancy Details

Civil Judge (Jr Division) - 55 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 27,700 to Rs. 44,700

Eligibility Criteria for Civil Judge (Jr Division) Posts 

Educational Qualification:

Only those candidates who possess the qualified prescribed under the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service & Cadre) Rules 2007  

Age Limit:

35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Procedure for AP High Court Civil Judge (Jr Division) Posts 

Selection of the candidates for the post will be done on the basis of Screening Test (Computer Based Test) and Viva Voce.

How to Apply for  AP High Court Civil Judge (Jr Division) Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for AP High Court Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website - http://hc.ap.nic.in/ on or before 02 January 2021.

 AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment Notification PDF

AP High Court Online Application

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationAP High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply for 55 Civil Judge (Jr Division) Posts @hc.ap.nic.in
Last Date of SubmissionJan 2, 2021
CityGuntur
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next