AP Telangana GDS Result 2021 Out: Download PDF @appost.in

AP GDS Result PDF and Telangana GDS Result PDF are released by India Post on appost.in. Check Download Links Below.

AP Telangana GDS Result 2021: India Post has uploaded the list of the selected candidates and their marks for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak for Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle (AP Postal Circle) and Telangana Postal Circle under Cycle 3. Those who have applied for AP GDS Recruitment 2021 and Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021 can download AP Post Office Result and Telangana Post Office Result from the official website - appost.in.

AP Telangana GDS Result Links are available below. The candidates can also download India Post GDS Result by clicking on the link

AP GDS Result Notice

Telangana GDS Result Notice

How to Download AP Telangana GDS Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of India Post - appost.in Click on the link ‘Andhra Pradesh (2296 Posts)’ or ‘Telangana (1150 Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’ Section Download AP GDS Result PDF and Telangana Result PDF Check details of selected candidates

A total of 1692 are selected for various locations of AP including Anantapur, Chittoor, Cuddapah, Hindupur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Proddatur, Tirupati, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Prakasam, Tenali, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Parvathipuram, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Tadepalligudem and the result of 1 candidate has been witheheld.

The official notice reads, "The Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority

only."

India Post had invited applications for filling 2269 vacancies under AP Circle and 1150 Telangan Cicle upto 01 March 2021.