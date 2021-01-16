APDCL Admit Card 2020-21 for AM, JM and AAO Released @apdcl.org, Download Here

APDCL Admit Card 2020-21 Download: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Manager (AO), Junior Manager (JM) and Assistant Account Officer (AAO). Candidates can download APDCL AM Admit Card, APDCL JM Admit Card and APDCL AAO Admit Card from the APDCL official website - apdcl.org.

APDCL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download APDCL Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

APDCL Admit Card Download Link

How to Download APDCL Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of APDCL - apdcl.org Click on the link - ‘Download Admit Card for the post of AM, JM & AAO’ , appearing on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your Application No and Password Click on ‘Login Button’ Download APDCL Assistant Manager Admit Card or APDCL Jr Manager Admit Card or APDCL Assistant Accounts Officer Admit Card

Candidates can check date, time and venue of the exam on their APDCL Admit Card 2021.

APDCL Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in online mode of 100 Marks:

Post Subject Weightage Time AM and JM General English, General Aptitude & Emotional Intelligence, General Knowledge 40 2 hours Core Subject 60 AAO General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge (Microsoft Excel and Powerpoint) 40 2 hours Core Subject 60

There will be negative marking of 0.25 (one-fourth) marks for wrong answer against each question

APDCL AM Syllabus

APDCL JM Syllabus

APDCL AAO Syllabus

APDCL Selection Process

For AM and JM Posts - The candidates shortlisted in the online exam will be called for document verification and viva voce of 18 marks.

For AAO Posts - The candidates shortlisted through online examination will be called for document verification. The provisional selection list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the CBT mode of examination only.

APDCL had published the recruitment notification for filling vacancies in the Group – A Category (Assistant Manager), Group – B Category (Jr Manager) and Group – C Category (Assistant Accounts Officer) in the month of December 2020.