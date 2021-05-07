APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 for 17 Vacancies, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Group A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 June 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 11 June 2021

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 17 Posts

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil or Bachelor of Technology in Civil from a recognized University. However, one who has appeared or appeared in the final semester exam shall also be eligible to apply subject to production of original certificate/mark sheet time of viva-voce/interview.

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Salary- Pay Matrix Level -10 (Rs. 56,100-Rs. 1,77,500/-) Per Month

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates will have to appear for a written test and qualified candidates will be called for viva voce. Candidates will have to produce all the certificates/mark sheets/documents in original at the time of Interview/Viva Voce failing which they will not be admitted to the interview/viva voce. All candidates are advised to follow all COVID-19 related protocols during the exam and viva voce.

Download APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for APPSC AE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee