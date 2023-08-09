APPSC AEE Admit Card 2023 Out at psc.ap.gov.in: Download Assistant Executive Engineers Hall Ticket

APPSC AEE Admit Card 2023 : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the AEE post on its official website psc.ap.gov.in. Check the download link, exam pattern and other updates here.

APPSC AEE Admit Card 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services on August 21/22, 2023 across the state.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Executive Engineers posts are advised to download their admit card for the same from the official website of APPSC -https://psc.ap.gov.in/.

To download the admit card for the AEE posts, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Alternatively, you can download the AEE Hall Ticket directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the written examination (Computer Based Test) to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers on August 21/22, 2023. The Commission is set to upload the admit card download link for the above posts on August 9, 2023 on its official website.

You can download the APPSC AEE Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download the APPSC AEE Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “Hall Ticket For Assistant Executive Engineers”

Step 3: Provide your credentials including User Id, Password to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get your hall ticket in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

APPSC AEE 2023 Exam Schedule

The Commission will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineers posts in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on August 21/22, 2023 across the state. You will get all the details regarding the exam including venue/timing and other updates on the back of the Hall Ticket.

APPSC AEE 2023 Exam Scheme

Written exam will be held for Three papers. Paper I-General Studies & Mental Ability will be conducted for 150 questions for 150 marks. Paper II-Civil & Mechanical Engineering(Common) will be held for 150 questions carrying 150 marks. Paper III will be held for Civil/Mechanical Engineering which carry 150 marks for 150 questions. For Paper III, the candidates have to appear of his / her subject of study at Engg. Degree. i.e. B.E / B. Tech (concerned Subject). There will be negative marking and for each wrong answer, candidates will be penalized with 1/3rd of the marks prescribed for the question.

