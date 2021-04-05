APPSC Computer Proficiency Test 2021 for Office Automation Postponed @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

APPSC Computer Proficiency Test 2021 Postponed: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to postpone the computer proficiency test for Office Automation against Advt No.02/2021 on its official website. APPSC was to conduct the computer proficiency test for Office Automation from 06 to 09 April 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the Computer Skill Test round can check the short notice regarding the postponement of test available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the computer proficiency test for Office Automation Advt No.02/2021 due to MPTC/ZPTC Elections.

Notification further says," It is hereby informed that the Qualifying Test in Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computers and associated software for the employees appointed on Compassionate Grounds in HOD/Direct/AP Secretariat, VROs and inservice VRAs (Notification No.02/2021) scheduled to be held from 06.04.2021 to 09.04.2021 is postponed due to MPTC/ZPTC Elections. Revised dates will be announced shortly."

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Proficiency Test in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software which was scheduled from 06.04.2021 to 09.04.2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the test can check the postponement notice available on the official website.

How to Download: Postponement Notice for APPSC Computer Proficiency Test 2021 for Office Automation