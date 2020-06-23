APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020 from 2 November: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus- Download PDF

APPSC Group 1 Syllabus: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the revised exam schedule of the APPSC Group 1 Mains Examination under the 27/2018 Recruitment drive. The APPSC Group I Mains exam will now begin from 2nd November and conclude on 13th November 2020. This is the third time that the APPSC had to postpone the Group 1 exam for the recruitment of 169 vacancies of Welfare Officer, Deputy Collector, and others in the Andhra Pradesh Group I Services. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed APPSC Group 1 Syllabus and Exam Pattern of the Mains exams. Download PDF the detailed syllabus below and start preparations for the exam now.
The APPSC Group 1 Mains exam was scheduled to be held in April 2020; however, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Andhra Pradesh Commission had released the APPSC Group 1 Notification in December 2018 to fill 44 carried forward and 125 fresh vacancies of various posts including Deputy Collectors, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Fire Officers, Regional Transport Officers, Assistant Treasury Officer, District Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Municipal Commissioner Grade-II, Assistant Audit Officer and so many more.
Let's first have a look at the revised exam dates of APPSC Group I Mains Exam below:
PDF Download APPSC Syllabus 2020
APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date 2020
|
Paper
|
Exam Date
|
Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature)
|
2 November 2020
|
English Paper (Qualifying Nature)
|
3 November 2020
|
Paper I
|
5 November 2020
|
Paper II
|
7 November 2020
|
Paper III
|
9 November 2020
|
Paper IV
|
11 November 2020
|
Paper V
|
13 November 2020
APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern 2020
Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern based on APPSC Notification along with the marking scheme:
|
Paper
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Telugu Paper
(Qualifying Nature)
|
150
|
3 Hours
|
English Paper
(Qualifying Nature)
|
150
|
3 Hours
|
Paper I
|
150
|
3 Hours
|
Paper II
|
150
|
3 Hours
|
Paper III
|
150
|
3 Hours
|
Paper IV
|
150
|
3 Hours
|
Paper V
|
150
|
3 Hours
-APPSC Group 1 Mains consists of 7 papers.
-Mains exam is descriptive in nature and is conducted in written format
-Each Paper is of 150 Marks and needs to be given in time duration of 3 hours.
-Paper in English & Telugu languages are qualifying in nature
-Candidates who qualify Mains exam are then called for Interview round, which is of 75 Marks.
APPSC Group 1 Mains Syllabus 2020
We have shared below the detailed syllabus of each paper of the Group I Mains exam. Have a look:
|
English Paper
|
Reading Comprehension
Functional Grammar: Parts of Speech, Verb forms, Conditional Sentences, Identifying Sentences, Active and Passive voice, Use of Prepositions, Articles, Sentence Correction
Vocabulary Usage: Idioms and Phrases, One Word Substitutes, Synonyms, Antonyms, Proverbs
Composition: Paragraph using given Words/Phrases, Precis Writing, Essay Writing, Description of given Picture, Letter Writing, Non-Verbal Communication
|
Telugu Paper
|
Reading Comprehension
Translation
Telugu Grammar Essay
Functional Grammar: Parts of Speech, Verb forms, Conditional Sentences, Identifying Sentences, Active and Passive voice, Use of Prepositions, Articles, Sentence Correction
Composition: Paragraph using given Words/Phrases, Precis Writing, Essay Writing, Description of given Picture, Letter Writing, Non-Verbal Communication
|
Paper I
General Essay
|
Essay on 3 Topics (50 Marks each):
Section I - Social, Economic & Health Problems, Decision Making, Crisis management, Conflict Resolution, Ecological Intelligence
Section II – Current national & international events
Section III – Current events of Andhra Pradesh
|
Paper II
History, Culture & Polity of India & AP
|
History & Cultural Heritage
Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture, Jainism and Buddhism, Rise of Mauryans, Ashoka Dharma, Sangam Age, Kushanas, Guptas, Harshavardhana, Chalukyas of Badami, Cholas of Tanjore, Delhi Sultanate, Bhakti and Sufi Movements, Vijayanagar, Rise of Shivaji, Rise of English East India Company, Christian Missionaries, 1857 Revolt, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Dayananda Saraswathi, Annie Besant, Periyar Ramaswamy Naicker, Swamy Vivekananda, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Phule, Narayana Guru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Indian Nationalism, India’s Freedom Struggle, Women and Dalit Movements, Freedom and Partition of India
Social & Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh
Ancient Andhra, Chalukyas of Vengi, Medieval Andhra, Andhradesa between 1000 to 1565 A.D, Telugu Language and Literature, Qutubshahis to Andhra History and Culture, Modern Andhra, Andhra under Company Rule, Christian Missionaries,Veeresalingam, Raghupathi Venkataratnam Naidu, Nationalist Movement in Andhra, Non Brahmin Movement, Sri Sri, Gurajada Appa Rao, Gurram Jashuva, Boyi Bheemanna, Garimella Satyanarayana, Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Choudhary, Andhra Mahasabha, 1903 to Formation of Andhra State 1953, States Reorganisation Commission, Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Loss of capital city, Effect of bifurcation on commerce, Task of post-bifurcation infrastructure development, Impact of bifurcation on river water, AP Reorganisation Act, 2014
Indian Constitution
Indian Constitution, British Rule, Constituent Assembly, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles, Fundamental Duties, Union Government, State Governments, Types of Legislatures, Parliamentary, Judiciary, Centre- State relations, Recommendations of Rajmannar, Sarkaria and Punchchi, NITI Aayog, UPSC, State Public Service Commissions, CAG, Centralization Vs Decentralization, Grass root Democracies, 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, Party Systems, Sri Krishna Committee, Election Process, Prevention of SC’s and ST’s Atrocities Act, Human Rights Commission, RTI, Lokpal and Lokayukt
|
Paper III
Indian Economy, Land Reforms in Andhra Pradesh, AP Economy
|
Planning in India and Indian Economy
National income, Sectoral Contribution of Income, Indian Economic Planning, Twelfth Plan, Economic reforms and liberalization, Economic Crisis (2007- 08), Public and Private Sectors, Poverty and Unemployment, MGNREGS; Income inequalities, Monetary Policy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Revenue and Expenditures, Union Budget, Nutrition and balanced diet, PPP, migration – urbanization, growth of slums, climatic change; environmental degradation
Land Reforms & Social Changes In Andhra Pradesh
Land Reforms, Abolition of Intermediaries, Tenancy Reforms, Land ceiling, Andhra Pradesh Economy, Extent of Poverty, Demographic Features and Social Backwardness, Sectoral Distribution of Income and Employment, Economic Empowerment of Women, State Finances, Revenue and Expenditures of State Government, Five Year Plans of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Economy
Growth and structure of industries in AP, Agricultural growth, Public Distribution, Regional disparities in income, Agricultural credit in Andhra Pradesh, Institutional and non –institutional, Co-operative Credit societies, Adequacy of credit, Transport & Communication, Tourism & IT Sectors, Exploration of minerals, Ports Development
|
Paper IV
Science & Technology, Biological Resources & Ecology
|
Science & Technology
Science and Technology, National Policy of Science and technology, Technology Missions, Basics in Computers in Communication, information Technology in rural India, Software Development, Nanotechnology, Space Programme, INSAR, IRS, EDUSAT, Chandrayan, Mangalayan, Energy Resources, Global Warming and Climate change, Floods, Cyclones, Natural and Manmade Disasters, Tsunami
Biological Resources, Human Welfare & Modern Trends
Biological Resources, Microbial resources, Plants and Animal Resources, Poisonous plants, Human diseases-microbial infections, bacterial, viral, protozoal and fungal infections, diarrhoea, dysentry, cholera, tuberculosis, malaria, Encephalitis, Chikungunya, bird flu, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Tissue culture methods, Bio-pesticides, Bio-fertilizers, Bio-fuels, GM crops, Animal husbandry, Vaccines
Ecology, Natural Resources & Environmental Issues
Ecosystems and Biodiversity, Biogeochemical cycles, Biodiversity conservation, Natural Resources, Fishing resources, Fossil Fuels, Water resources, Nonconventional energy resources, Environmental pollution, Solid waste management, Global Environmental issues, Human Health Ozone layer depletion, Acid rain, Environmental legislation, Kyoto protocol, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change, Environment (Protection) act 1986, Wildlife protection act, Forest conservation Act, Biodiversity Bill
|
Paper V
Data Interpretation & Problem Solving
|
Data Analysis
Graphs and Charts - Bar graphs, Line graphs and Pie- charts
Problem Solving - Time and Work, Speed, Time & Distance, SI & CI, Calendar and Clock Problems, Blood Relation, Seating arrangement
Quantitative Aptitude: Number system, Number series, Averages, Ratio and Proportion, Profit and Loss. Coding & Decoding problems
Passage Analysis