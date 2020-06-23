Study at Home
APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020 from 2 November: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus- Download PDF

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam under Notification 27/2018 will be held from 2nd November. Check here APPSC Group 1 Syllabus & Exam Pattern. PDF Download APPSC Syllabus here.

Jun 23, 2020 16:37 IST
APPSC Group 1 Syllabus
APPSC Group 1 Syllabus: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the revised exam schedule of the APPSC Group 1 Mains Examination under the 27/2018 Recruitment drive. The APPSC Group I Mains exam will now begin from 2nd November and conclude on 13th November 2020. This is the third time that the APPSC had to postpone the Group 1 exam for the recruitment of 169 vacancies of Welfare Officer, Deputy Collector, and others in the Andhra Pradesh Group I Services. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed APPSC Group 1 Syllabus and Exam Pattern of the Mains exams. Download PDF the detailed syllabus below and start preparations for the exam now.

The APPSC Group 1 Mains exam was scheduled to be held in April 2020; however, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Andhra Pradesh Commission had released the APPSC Group 1 Notification in December 2018 to fill 44 carried forward and 125 fresh vacancies of various posts including Deputy Collectors, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Fire Officers, Regional Transport Officers, Assistant Treasury Officer, District Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Municipal Commissioner Grade-II, Assistant Audit Officer and so many more.

Let's first have a look at the revised exam dates of APPSC Group I Mains Exam below:

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date 2020

Paper

Exam Date

Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature)

2 November 2020

English Paper (Qualifying Nature)

3 November 2020 

Paper I

5 November 2020

Paper II

7 November 2020 

Paper III

9 November 2020

Paper IV

11 November 2020 

Paper V

13 November 2020 

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern based on APPSC Notification along with the marking scheme:

Paper

Total Marks

Time Duration

Telugu Paper

(Qualifying Nature)

150

3 Hours

English Paper

(Qualifying Nature)

150

3 Hours

Paper I

150

3 Hours

Paper II

150

3 Hours

Paper III

150

3 Hours

Paper IV

150

3 Hours

Paper V

150

3 Hours

-APPSC Group 1 Mains consists of 7 papers.

-Mains exam is descriptive in nature and is conducted in written format

-Each Paper is of 150 Marks and needs to be given in time duration of 3 hours.

-Paper in English & Telugu languages are qualifying in nature

-Candidates who qualify Mains exam are then called for Interview round, which is of 75 Marks.

APPSC Group 1 Mains Syllabus 2020

We have shared below the detailed syllabus of each paper of the Group I Mains exam. Have a look:

English Paper

Reading Comprehension

Functional Grammar: Parts of Speech, Verb forms, Conditional Sentences, Identifying Sentences, Active and Passive voice, Use of Prepositions, Articles, Sentence Correction

Vocabulary Usage: Idioms and Phrases, One Word Substitutes, Synonyms, Antonyms, Proverbs

Composition: Paragraph using given Words/Phrases, Precis Writing, Essay Writing,  Description of given Picture, Letter Writing, Non-Verbal Communication

Telugu Paper

Reading Comprehension

Translation

Telugu Grammar Essay

Functional Grammar: Parts of Speech, Verb forms, Conditional Sentences, Identifying Sentences, Active and Passive voice, Use of Prepositions, Articles, Sentence Correction

Composition: Paragraph using given Words/Phrases, Precis Writing, Essay Writing,  Description of given Picture, Letter Writing, Non-Verbal Communication

Paper I

General Essay

Essay on 3 Topics (50 Marks each):

Section I - Social, Economic & Health Problems, Decision Making, Crisis management, Conflict Resolution, Ecological Intelligence

Section II – Current national & international events

Section III – Current events of Andhra Pradesh

Paper II

History, Culture & Polity of India & AP

History & Cultural Heritage

Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Culture, Jainism and Buddhism, Rise of Mauryans, Ashoka Dharma, Sangam Age, Kushanas, Guptas, Harshavardhana, Chalukyas of Badami, Cholas of Tanjore, Delhi Sultanate, Bhakti and Sufi Movements, Vijayanagar, Rise of Shivaji, Rise of English East India Company, Christian Missionaries, 1857 Revolt, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Dayananda Saraswathi, Annie Besant, Periyar Ramaswamy Naicker, Swamy Vivekananda, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Phule, Narayana Guru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Indian Nationalism, India’s Freedom Struggle, Women and Dalit Movements, Freedom and Partition of India

Social & Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh

Ancient Andhra, Chalukyas of Vengi, Medieval Andhra, Andhradesa between 1000 to 1565 A.D, Telugu Language and Literature, Qutubshahis to Andhra History and Culture, Modern Andhra, Andhra under Company Rule, Christian Missionaries,Veeresalingam, Raghupathi Venkataratnam Naidu, Nationalist Movement in Andhra, Non Brahmin Movement, Sri Sri, Gurajada Appa Rao, Gurram Jashuva, Boyi Bheemanna, Garimella Satyanarayana, Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Choudhary, Andhra Mahasabha, 1903 to Formation of Andhra State 1953, States Reorganisation Commission, Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Loss of capital city, Effect of bifurcation on commerce, Task of post-bifurcation infrastructure development, Impact of bifurcation on river water, AP Reorganisation Act, 2014

Indian Constitution

Indian Constitution, British Rule, Constituent Assembly, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles, Fundamental Duties, Union Government, State Governments, Types of Legislatures, Parliamentary, Judiciary, Centre- State relations, Recommendations of Rajmannar, Sarkaria and Punchchi, NITI Aayog, UPSC, State Public Service Commissions, CAG, Centralization Vs Decentralization, Grass root Democracies, 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, Party Systems, Sri Krishna Committee, Election Process, Prevention of SC’s and ST’s Atrocities Act, Human Rights Commission, RTI, Lokpal and Lokayukt

Paper III

Indian Economy, Land Reforms in Andhra Pradesh, AP Economy

Planning in India and Indian Economy

National income, Sectoral Contribution of Income, Indian Economic Planning, Twelfth Plan, Economic reforms and liberalization, Economic Crisis (2007- 08), Public and Private Sectors, Poverty and Unemployment, MGNREGS; Income inequalities, Monetary Policy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Revenue and Expenditures, Union Budget, Nutrition and balanced diet, PPP, migration – urbanization, growth of slums, climatic change; environmental degradation

Land Reforms & Social Changes In Andhra Pradesh

Land Reforms, Abolition of Intermediaries, Tenancy Reforms, Land ceiling, Andhra Pradesh Economy, Extent of Poverty, Demographic Features and Social Backwardness, Sectoral Distribution of Income and Employment,  Economic Empowerment of Women, State Finances, Revenue and Expenditures of State Government, Five Year Plans of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Economy

Growth and structure of industries in AP, Agricultural growth, Public Distribution, Regional disparities in income, Agricultural credit in Andhra Pradesh, Institutional and non –institutional, Co-operative Credit societies, Adequacy of credit, Transport & Communication, Tourism & IT Sectors, Exploration of minerals, Ports Development

Paper IV

Science & Technology, Biological Resources & Ecology

Science & Technology

Science and Technology, National Policy of Science and technology, Technology Missions, Basics in Computers in Communication, information Technology in rural India, Software Development, Nanotechnology, Space Programme, INSAR, IRS, EDUSAT, Chandrayan, Mangalayan, Energy Resources, Global Warming and Climate change, Floods, Cyclones, Natural and Manmade Disasters, Tsunami

Biological Resources, Human Welfare & Modern Trends

Biological Resources, Microbial resources, Plants and Animal Resources, Poisonous plants, Human diseases-microbial infections, bacterial, viral, protozoal and fungal infections, diarrhoea, dysentry, cholera, tuberculosis, malaria, Encephalitis, Chikungunya, bird flu, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Tissue culture methods, Bio-pesticides, Bio-fertilizers, Bio-fuels, GM crops, Animal husbandry, Vaccines

Ecology, Natural Resources & Environmental Issues

Ecosystems and Biodiversity, Biogeochemical cycles, Biodiversity conservation, Natural Resources, Fishing resources, Fossil Fuels, Water resources, Nonconventional energy resources, Environmental pollution, Solid waste management, Global Environmental issues, Human Health Ozone layer depletion, Acid rain, Environmental legislation, Kyoto protocol, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change, Environment (Protection) act 1986, Wildlife protection act, Forest conservation Act, Biodiversity Bill

Paper V

Data Interpretation & Problem Solving

Data Analysis

Graphs and Charts - Bar graphs, Line graphs and Pie- charts

Problem Solving - Time and Work, Speed, Time & Distance, SI & CI, Calendar and Clock Problems, Blood Relation, Seating arrangement

Quantitative Aptitude: Number system, Number series, Averages, Ratio and Proportion, Profit and Loss. Coding & Decoding problems

Passage Analysis

