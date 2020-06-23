APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020 from 2 November: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus- Download PDF

APPSC Group 1 Syllabus: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the revised exam schedule of the APPSC Group 1 Mains Examination under the 27/2018 Recruitment drive. The APPSC Group I Mains exam will now begin from 2nd November and conclude on 13th November 2020. This is the third time that the APPSC had to postpone the Group 1 exam for the recruitment of 169 vacancies of Welfare Officer, Deputy Collector, and others in the Andhra Pradesh Group I Services. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed APPSC Group 1 Syllabus and Exam Pattern of the Mains exams. Download PDF the detailed syllabus below and start preparations for the exam now.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2020 Out

The APPSC Group 1 Mains exam was scheduled to be held in April 2020; however, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Andhra Pradesh Commission had released the APPSC Group 1 Notification in December 2018 to fill 44 carried forward and 125 fresh vacancies of various posts including Deputy Collectors, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Fire Officers, Regional Transport Officers, Assistant Treasury Officer, District Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Municipal Commissioner Grade-II, Assistant Audit Officer and so many more.

Let's first have a look at the revised exam dates of APPSC Group I Mains Exam below:

PDF Download APPSC Syllabus 2020

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date 2020

Paper Exam Date Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature) 2 November 2020 English Paper (Qualifying Nature) 3 November 2020 Paper I 5 November 2020 Paper II 7 November 2020 Paper III 9 November 2020 Paper IV 11 November 2020 Paper V 13 November 2020

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern based on APPSC Notification along with the marking scheme:

Paper Total Marks Time Duration Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature) 150 3 Hours English Paper (Qualifying Nature) 150 3 Hours Paper I 150 3 Hours Paper II 150 3 Hours Paper III 150 3 Hours Paper IV 150 3 Hours Paper V 150 3 Hours

-APPSC Group 1 Mains consists of 7 papers.

-Mains exam is descriptive in nature and is conducted in written format

-Each Paper is of 150 Marks and needs to be given in time duration of 3 hours.

-Paper in English & Telugu languages are qualifying in nature

-Candidates who qualify Mains exam are then called for Interview round, which is of 75 Marks.

APPSC Group 1 Mains Syllabus 2020

We have shared below the detailed syllabus of each paper of the Group I Mains exam. Have a look: