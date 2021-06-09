APPSC Group-I Services Interview 2021: Upload Detailed Application Form @psc.ap.gov.in, Last Date June 15

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the details schedule to upload the Detailed Application Form for Group-I Services Interview on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group-I Interview Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the details schedule to upload the Detailed Application Form for Group-I Services Interview. Candidates who have to appear for the Interview/Document Verification round for the Group-I Services posts against Notification no. 27/2018 can check the details schedule to upload the Detailed Application Form available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

It it is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conduct the interview and document verification for Group-I Services posts against Notification no. 27/2018 from 17 June to 09 July 2021. According to the short notification released by APPSC, candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Group Services can submit their filled detailed application form on or before 15.06.2021.

The proforma of detailed application form (Telugu/English) is available on the official website of APPSC. All the provisionally qualified candidates will have to download the proforma application from the Commission’s website and submit the filled detailed application form on or before 15.06.2021 AN through web link provided by APPSC. Candidates should note that they will have to produce one copy at the time of certificates verification.

Candidates who have qualified for Group I Services interview round can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Group-I Services Interview 2021 Detailed Application Form Notification





