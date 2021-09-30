APPSC Recruitment 2021 for Horticulture Officer Post @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Application Process

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 39 Horticulture Officer in A.P. Horticulture Service on its official website. Check details.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 39 Horticulture Officer in A.P. Horticulture Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 02 November 2021. Online application process will be commence from 11 October 2021 from the official website-psc.ap.gov.in.

In a bid to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have Four year B.Sc. Degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You can check the details Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Notification Details for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No: 12 /2021, Dt. 28/09/2021

Important Dates for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application-11 October 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application-02 November 2021

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Must possess Four year B.Sc. Degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi.

Age Limit for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years as on 01/07/2021. Age Relaxation is applicable to the categories as per the government norms.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on the Merit in the written Exam to be held as per the Scheme and Syllabus displayed in the notification. Candidates should note that the written examination will be conducted in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online from the Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in from 11/10/2021 to 02/11/2021 .You will have to visit on the official website and follow the guidelines step by step in a bid to apply successfully.