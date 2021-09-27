APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 for 151 Medical Officer Posts@psc.ap.gov.in, Check Eligibility

APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 151 posts of Medical Officers (Ayurveda), Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) and Medical Officer(UNANI) in Ayush Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2021.

Notification for APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Notification No-08/2021 Medical Officers (Ayurveda)

Notification No-09/2021 Medical Officers (Homoeopathy)

Notification No-10/2021 Medical Officers (Unani)

Important Dates for APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 04 October 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 October 2021

Vacancy Details for APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Medical Officer (UNANI)-26

Medical Officers (Homoeopathy)-53

Medical Officers (Ayurveda)-72

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Medical Officer(UNANI)-(a) Must posses a Degree in Unani awarded by a University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government after having undergone regular course of Institutional study in the Unani both in theory and Practical for a period not less than 4 ½ years duration in a Teaching Institution recognized by the University or State Government with one year compulsory Internship.

(b) Must be a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner in the concerned field within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the state.

Medical Officers(Homoeopathy)-Must possess a Degree in Homoeopathy awarded by a University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government after having undergone regular course of Institutional study in the Homoeopathy both in theory and Practical for a period not less than 4 ½ years duration in a Teaching Institution recognized by the University or State Government with one year compulsory Internship.

b) Must be a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner in the concerned field within the meaning of the Law

for the time being existing in the State.

Medical Officers (Ayurveda)-Must possess a Degree in Ayurveda awarded by a University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or any statutory board of the State Government after having undergone regular course of Institutional study in the Ayurveda both in theory and Practical for a period not less than 4 ½ years duration in a Teaching Institution recognized by the University or State Government with one year compulsory Internship.

b) Must be a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner in the concerned field within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the State.

How to Apply for APPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online from the Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in from 04/10/2021 to 25/10/2021 (Note: 24/10/2021 is the last date for payment of fee upto 11:59 mid night).You will have to visit on the official website and follow the guidelines step by step in a bid to apply successfully.