APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Final Key 2020 Released @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Final Key 2020 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Mains Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Mains Exam can check the Final Answer Key from the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Mains Exam in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service was conducted on 26 August 2019. According to the short notification released by APPSC, Commission has earlier demanded the objections on initial and revised key and was referred to the Subject Experts. Based on the recommendations the final key has been uploaded on the official website.

Now candidates can check the revised answer key for both the papers i.e.- General Studies and Mental Ability and Rural Development and problems in rural areas.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had earlier notified for Group 4 Recruitment 2019 Notification to recruit a total of 1102 vacancies for Panchayat Secretary in the department in the state against Notification No- 13/2018.

Direct Link for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 Mains Revised Answer Key 2019

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Final Key 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on Link Final Keys for Mains Examination Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P.Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service Notification No.13/2018 displaying on the home page.

Click the link and you will get the set-wise link provided on the website.

Download and take a printout of the answer keys for future reference.

