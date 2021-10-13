APPSC Recruitment 2021 for 38 Various Non-Gazetted Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for Various Non-Gazetted posts on its official website. Check details here.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online application for Various Non-Gazetted posts including Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officers, Food Safety Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification from 12/11/2021 to 07/12/2021.

Candidates having certain educational quantification including Graduation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

You can check all details for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification including application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other here.

Notification Details for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job :

Advertisement No-20/2021, Dt.12/10/2021

Important Date for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 12 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 December 2021

Vacancy Details for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Public Relation Officer-06

Assistant Statistical Officers-29

Food Safety Officer-01

Hostel Welfare Officer-02



Eligibility Criteria for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Public Relation Officer-Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with a Degree or Diploma in Journalism/Public Relations from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act or State Act or an

Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification (as per G.O.Ms.No.339,

GAD (I & PR), Dept., Dt.22-06-1992).

Assistant Statistical Officers-Must possess,

i) Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics as one of the main subjects. OR

ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematics (with statistics as a paper in one year or two years or all the three years as

the case may be) as one of the main subjects. OR

iii) Bachelor’s Degree with Economics (with statistics as a paper in one year or two years or all the three years as

the case may be) as one of the main subjects. OR

iv) Bachelor’s Degree with COMMERCE (with statistics as a paper in one year or two years or all the three years as

the case may be) as one of the main subjects. OR

v) Bachelor’s Degree with COMPUTER SCIENCE (with statistics as a paper in one year or two years or all the three years as the case may be) as one of the main subjects.

Food Safety Officer-i) Must possesses a Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or

Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio –Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University,]

Hostel Welfare Officer-Graduation with B.Ed., or equivalent of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act or State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in from 12/11/2021 to 07/12/2021 .The Applicant has to Login in the Commission’s website with the User Name (OTPR ID) and the Password set by Candidate. After Login, the Applicant has to click on the “Online Application Submission” present in the bottom right corner of the official website.