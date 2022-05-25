APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Teaching & Non- Teaching Staff Posts

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022: Army Public Service Commission (APSC) has released for recruitment to the post of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline on or before 7 June 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 June 2022

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

PGTs - English, Physics, Geography

TGTs - English, Social Science, Maths

PRT

Activity Teacher - Art & Craft - TGT

Music Teacher - PRT (Contractual)

Head Clerk (Contractual)

UDC/Accounts Clerk

LDC

Paramedics

Lab Attendant

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PGTs - English, Physics, Geography - Post Graduation with 55% Marks.

TGTs - English, Social Science, Maths- Graduation, B.Ed. and equivalent with 55% Marks.

PRT - Graduation with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education/B.Ed. with minimum 50% marks in each.

Activity Teacher - Art & Craft - TGT- As per CBSE affiliation bye laws 2018. Should have experience and knowledge.

Music Teacher - PRT (Contractual) - As per CBSE affiliation bye laws 2018. Should have experience and knowledge.

UDC/Accounts Clerk - B.com or 15 years experience of service as clerk, typing speed 12000 key depression per hour, basic knowledge of accounting.

LDC - Graduate or 10 years of experience as a clerk, typing speed 12000 key depression per hour, basic knowledge of accounting.

Paramedics - 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum 5 years of experience

Lab Attendant - 10+2 with science and computer literate.

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must have not attained the age of 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Download APS Farizabad Recruitment 2022 Notification

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Through a practical test and panel interview.

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Salary

As per school norms.

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website and submit duly completed applications in all respect, along with photocopy of all testimonials in favour of Army Public School, Faizabad latest by 7 June 2022. No TA/DA will be admissible for interview.

APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Rs. 100/- (Refundable)