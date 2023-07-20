APSC AE Admit Card 2023 Soon; Check Direct Link apsc.nic.in, Check Interview/DV Date and More

APSC AE Admit Card 2023 Update: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notice regarding the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts interview admit card update/schedule on its official website. The Commission will soon release the admit card for the interview round for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the Water Resources Department schedule from August 07, 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can download their admit card for the above posts exam from the official website -apsc.nic.in.



Alternatively you can download the APSC AE Admit Card 2023 Update directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: APSC JE Admit Card 2023





How to Download APSC AE Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Notification regarding Interview/Viva-Voce for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer(Civil) under Water Resources Department (Advt. No. 22/2022 dtd. 02-12-2022) NOTIFICATION on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

APSC JE Admit Card 2023 : Interview Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department from August 7-11, 2023. Interview will be held from 11:00 AM onwards. Candidates should note that they will have to attend the document verification round also at the venue and they are required to carry all the essential documents with them. Time of document verification is 9.00 AM.



APSC AE Admit Card 2023: Update

Commission will upload the admit card for the interview for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts on August 1, 2023. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.