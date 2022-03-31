APSC AE Interview Admit Card 2022 on 02 Apr @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule Here

APSC has released the Interview Admit Card/Schedule update for the post of Assistant Engineer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check process to download here.

APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card/Schedule update for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical) on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Engineer posts under Irrigation Department (Advt. No. 06/2020 dtd. 19/08/2020) from 05th April 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical) can download the APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Notification regarding Interview Programme for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical) under Irrigation Department (Advt. No. 06/2020 dtd. 19/08/2020) NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Admit Card 2022. Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post on 5/6/7/8 April 2022. Interview for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) post will be held on 11/12 April 2022.

Interview for Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts will be conducted on 19/20/22/25/26/27/28/29/30 April and 2nd May 2022.

Candidates should note that Commission will release the Interview Admit Card for the Viva-voce round on 02nd April 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring the essential documents/testimonials as mentioned in the notification in original with self-attested photocopies for the verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.