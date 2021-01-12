APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Details Here

APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Personality Test Schedule for the Post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the screening test for Assistant Engineer Post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by Assam Public Service Commission, Interview/Personality Test for the Post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) will be conducted from 28-30 January 2021.

Interview/Personality Test for Civil post will be conducted on 28/29 January 2021. Interview for Assistant Engineer Post for Mechanical will be conducted on 29 January 2021 whereas Interview for Electrical/Chemical trade will be held on 30 January 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification round as per schedule. Candidates can download their Interview Call letter from 22 January 2021 from the official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the screening test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department can check the details of Document Verification/Interview schedule available on its official website.



How to Download: APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical)