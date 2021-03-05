APSC AE Provisional List 2021 Out for Assistant Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check List of 1864 Qualified Candidates

APSC AE Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer Post on its official website. A total of 1864 candidates have been finally selected for Assistant Engineer Civil/Mechanical post screening test. All such candidates who have applied for the APSC Assistant Engineer post can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer Post against Advt. No-04/2020 can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Out of total 1864 candidates selected provisionally, 805 have been selected for Assistant Engineer (Civil) whereas for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), total 1059 have been qualified for screening test.

It it noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test for Assistant Engineer post on 14 March 2021 in two sessions-from 10.00 AM to 12 Noon and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Exam for the paper General Studies will be conducted in first session whereas the paper Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering will be held on second session.

All such candidates applied for Assistant Engineer (Mech/Civil) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department vide Advt. No. 04/2020 can check the list of provisionally selected candidates on official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

APSC AE Provisional List 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post-Civil





APSC AE Provisional List 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post-Mechanical





How to Download: APSC AE Provisional List 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post-Civil/Mechanical

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link -"Screening Test for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. vide Advt. No. 04/2020 dated 26-06-2020 ” given on the Home Page.

You will get the APSC AE Result 2021 notification in a new window.

You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

