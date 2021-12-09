APSC AE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 to Release on Dec 10 @psc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the Admit Card for the screening test for the Assistant Engineer Civil on 10 December 2021 on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check latest update here.

APSC AE Screening Test Admit Card 2021 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the Admit Card for the screening test for the Assistant Engineer Civil Post under Hand loom Textiles and Sericulture Department. Commission has also released the list of qualified candidates for the screening test round for the above post.

All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Engineer Post against Advt No. 01/2020, Dated: 18-03-2020 can their result and download their Admit Card from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in after 10 December 2021.

In a bid to download the APSC AE Screening Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website. You can download the Admit Card after following the steps given below, once it is uploaded on its official website.

Process to Download: APSC AE Screening Test Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Screening Test(OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department. Vide Advt No. 01/2020 dated 18-03-2020 ” given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC AE Screening Test Result/Admit Card Update 2021 notification in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the screening test on 17 December 2021 for Assistant Engineer Civil Post under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department against Advt No. 01/2020, Dated: 18-03-2020.

Commission will conduct the screening test from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon for the subjects General Studies and Civil Engineering.

Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates for the screening test round for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts.

A total of 291 candidates have been finally qualified for the screening test round for the Assistant Engineer Civil Post.

All such candidates applied for the above post can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

