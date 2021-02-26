APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test date for Assistant Engineer Post against Advt. No-04/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the APSC Assistant Engineer post can check the screening test date and other updates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test for Assistant Engineer post on 14 March 2021. Commission has uploaded the details exam programme for Assistant Engineer post on its official website.

Commission will conduct the screening test for Assistant Engineer post in two sessions-from 10.00 AM to 12 Noon and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Exam for the paper General Studies will be conducted in first session whereas the paper Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering will be held on second session.

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer posts in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department should note that commission will upload the list of selected/rejected candidates for the screening test on 04 March 2021 on its official website.

Further, commission will send no intimation letter to the candidates separately by post. The e-admission certificate of eligible candidates will be uploaded on the official website on 10 March 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website-www.apsc.nic.in.

All such candidates applied for Assistant Engineer post can check the details exam schedule and other updates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

