APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Latest Update

APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test schedule for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) post under Public Works (Building & NH) Department. All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) post can check the APSC AE Screening Test Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test (OMR Based) for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) on l4-ll-2021 (Sunday). Commission has also released the short notification and allowed all the candidates to appear in the screening test who have applied for this post.

Notification further says, "It is for the information to all concerned candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Public Works (Building & NH) Department that the Commission has decided to allow all the candidates to appear in the Screening Test (OMR Based) to be held on l4-ll-2021 (Sunday). The Commission would like to clarify that it reserves the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate on verification/scrutiny of their application form at any time or any stage after the Screening Test, if it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility criteria/conditions as per terms of Advt No. 11/2020, dated 4th Dec/2020."

All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) post under Public Works (Building & NH) Department can check the APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021 available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

