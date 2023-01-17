APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 For 913 Vacancy: Check Application Form, Qualification And Other Details

APSC has invited online application for the 913 Various Administrative Posts on its official website. Check APSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published revised notification for the Combined Competitive Examination. A total of 913 vacancies are to be filled under the Assam Public Services Combined Competitive Examination recruitment drive including Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer, Assam Finance Service, Co-0perative Education Officer, lnspector of Taxes, lnspector of Labour and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 10 February 2023.The process of online application will be commence from 21 January 2023.

APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Important Dates

The online applications can be submitted for these posts from 21.01.2O23 to 10.02.2O23 till 5.00 P.M.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 913

How to Download: APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " NOTIFICATION REGARDING COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2022” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification. Take Print Out of the APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save a copy for future reference.

APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Selection Process

Under selection process for the Combined Competitive Examination, candidates will have to face the two successive stages exams including.

(i) The Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

(iD The Main Examination (Written & Interview)

Assam Public Service Commission will hold the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2O22 for screening of candidates for the Main Examination for recruitment to the services/posts as per the revised services/number of vacancies as shown below.

APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Revised PDF





APSC CCE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: PDF



