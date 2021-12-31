Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 04 @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission has released the Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Child Development Project Officer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check details here.

Created On: Dec 31, 2021 09:14 IST
APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022
APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022

APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission will release the Interview Admit card for the post of Child Development Project Officer on 04 January 2022. Commission has released the detail Interview Schedule for the Child Development Project Officer and Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department Advt. No.04/2019. 
All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Child Development Project Officer and Allied Cadres post can download the CDPO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 on its official website-apsc.nic.in, once it is uploaded. 

You can download the APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 after following the steps from its official website. 

How to Download: APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
  2. Click on Latest Updates available on the homepage.
  3. Now, click on 'Notification regarding Interview for the post of Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) & Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam (Advt. no.04/2019 dated 03.08.2019)NOTIFICATION on the home page.
  4. You will redirect to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials to get the APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022.
  5. You can download your Admit Card and save it for future reference.

You can download directly the APSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2022 Update 

Direct Link to Download APSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2022 Update 

You May Read Also

JSSC JE Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 285 Junior Engineer Post @jssc.nic.in

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021-22: Notification ut for 335 Post Graduate Teacher Post at opsc.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 175 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2021-22 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

As per the short notice released, Assam Public Service Commission will hold Interview for the post of Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) & Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam from 10 to 19  January 2022. 

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) post should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification round before Interview round. The detail schedule for the Document Verification/Interview round is available on the official website. 

Commission will release the CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 on 04 January 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials with the link once it is uploaded on the official website. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.