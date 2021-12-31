APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 04 @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission has released the Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Child Development Project Officer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check details here.

APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission will release the Interview Admit card for the post of Child Development Project Officer on 04 January 2022. Commission has released the detail Interview Schedule for the Child Development Project Officer and Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department Advt. No.04/2019.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Child Development Project Officer and Allied Cadres post can download the CDPO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 on its official website-apsc.nic.in, once it is uploaded.

You can download the APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 after following the steps from its official website.

How to Download: APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in. Click on Latest Updates available on the homepage. Now, click on 'Notification regarding Interview for the post of Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) & Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam (Advt. no.04/2019 dated 03.08.2019)NOTIFICATION on the home page. You will redirect to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials to get the APSC CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022. You can download your Admit Card and save it for future reference.

You can download directly the APSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2022 Update

Direct Link to Download APSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, Assam Public Service Commission will hold Interview for the post of Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) & Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam from 10 to 19 January 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) post should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification round before Interview round. The detail schedule for the Document Verification/Interview round is available on the official website.

Commission will release the CDPO Interview Admit Card 2022 on 04 January 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials with the link once it is uploaded on the official website.