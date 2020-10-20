Study at Home
APSC CDPO Provisional List 2020 Announced for Child Development Project Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of Shortlisted candidates for the Screening Test for Child Development Project Officer Posts on its official website - apsc.nic.in.

Oct 20, 2020 11:45 IST
APSC CDPO Provisional List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of Shortlisted candidates for the Screening Test for Child Development Project Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Child Development Project Officer Posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the CDPO Posts on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in. 

Candidates who have applied for the Child Development Project Officer Posts (CDPO) and Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam (Advt No. 04/2019 can check the list of selected candidates available on the official website. Candidates who have been selected in the list will appear for the Screening Test for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and allied cadres.

It is noted that APSC will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Child Development Project Officer Posts on 01 and 08 November 2020. 

Candidates can check the list of selected candidates for the subjects including Anthropology,Child Development, Criminology, Economics, Education with Psychology, Home Science, Labour & Social Welfare, Nutrition and Philosophy. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for Anthropology

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for Child Development

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for Criminology

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for Economics

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for  Education with Psychology

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for  Home Science

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for Labour & Social Welfare

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for  Nutrition

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for  Philosophy

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for  Social Works

Direct Link for Provisional List 2020 for Sociology

How to Download: Provisional List 2020 for APSC CDPO Posts

  • Visit the official website of APSC i.e-apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link "Screening Test for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and allied cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam vide Advt. No. 04/2019 dated 03-08-2019 ” given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.
  • Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

