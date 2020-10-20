APSC CDPO Provisional List 2020 Announced for Child Development Project Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

APSC CDPO Provisional List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of Shortlisted candidates for the Screening Test for Child Development Project Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Child Development Project Officer Posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the CDPO Posts on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the Child Development Project Officer Posts (CDPO) and Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam (Advt No. 04/2019 can check the list of selected candidates available on the official website. Candidates who have been selected in the list will appear for the Screening Test for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and allied cadres.

It is noted that APSC will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Child Development Project Officer Posts on 01 and 08 November 2020.

Candidates can check the list of selected candidates for the subjects including Anthropology,Child Development, Criminology, Economics, Education with Psychology, Home Science, Labour & Social Welfare, Nutrition and Philosophy. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

