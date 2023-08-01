APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out For Aug/Sep-23 at apsc.nic.in: Download Detailed Schedule Here

APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the detailed exam calendar to be conducted in the month of August/September 2023 on its official website. Check the download link.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the detailed exam calendar to be conducted in the month of August/September 2023 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the pdf of the exam calendar scheduled in the said month for various posts including Lecturer, Inspector of Legal Metrology, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Electrical Inspector, Research Assistant, Financial Management Officer, Assistant Manager, Inspector of Statistics and others.

All such candidates who are part of the selection process for the above posts can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of APSC-https://apsc.nic.in.

The detailed exam calendar including mode of examination/ name of the post/date of examination and others for the above mentioned posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, APSC will conduct the viva-voce for the posts of Inspector of Legal Metrology on August 4 & 5, 2023. The OMR based screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts will be held on August 13, 2023.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023: Overview

You can check here the detailed exam calendar including mode of examination/ name of the post/date of examination for major posts scheduled in August/September. 2023.

Name of the Post Mode of Examination Date of Examination Inspector of Legal Metrology Viva-Voce August 4/5, 2023 Junior Engineer (Civil) OMR / Screening Test August 13, 2023 Research Assistant in Planning Services Screening Test August 27, 2023 Financial Management Officer Descriptive type Written

Test September 2/3, 2023 Lecturer, Mathematics Viva-Voce September 7, 2023 Lecturer, Social Science Viva-Voce September 8, 2023 Assistant Manager Screening Test September 22, 2023 Junior Manager/(Electrical)/(IT) Screening Test September 24, 2023 Inspector of Statistics Descriptive type Written

Test September 29/30, 2023

The Viva-Voce for the post of Electrical Inspector in the Inspectorate of Electricity in the Power (Electricity) Department, Assam is scheduled on August 24, 2023. The descriptive type written rest for the post of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II) will be conducted on September 2-3, 2023.



You can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

