APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Released For Feb/March-23@apsc.nic.in: Download Schedule Here

Assam PSC has released the written exam schedule in the month of February/March 2023 on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the details written exam/viva-voce interview schedule in the month of February/March 2023 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the exam schedule for all major exams including Motor Vehicle Inspector, Jr. Administrative Assistant, Inspector of Factories, Assistant Professor, Electrical Inspector, Soil Conservation Ranger and other posts.



All those candidates who have applied for these posts and are part of the selection process for these posts and are part of the selection process under APSC can download APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023 is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023





According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the examination/interview for Jr. Administrative Assistant post on 11 February 2023. The exam for the post of Inspector of Factories will be held on 17 February 2023.

The Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt. College will be held on 22 to 28 February 2023 and 1st and 2nd March 2023.

APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023: Details

Exam Name Schedule Motor Vehicle Inspector 1-3 February 2023 Jr. Administrative Assistant 11 February 2023 Inspector of Factories 17 February 2023 Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt. College 22 to 28 February and 1st /2nd March 2023 Electrical Inspector 26 February 2023 Soil Conservation Ranger 03 March 2023 ACS Jr. Grade and other Allied Services 26 March 2023

You can download the APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APSC Exam Calendar Feb/March 2023