APSC Answer Key 2021 Out for Exploration Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections Till Dec 12

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Know process to raise objection.

APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) under Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Department. Commission has conduced the screening test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post on 07 December 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the Exploration Officer Post screening test can check the Answer Key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Candidates can download the APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website.

Process to Download: APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department vide advt No. 04/2020 dated 22-03-2021” given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 notification in a new window. You should take Print Out of the APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 directly

with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021

Direct Link to Download: APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021-Notification





Candidates appeared in the screening test for the General Studies subject for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post under Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Department can check the answer key available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any in the form available under Answer Key Claim Format which is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the claim format and if any answer is found to be incorrect/wrong in their opinion, they can submit the correct answers with the supporting documents/papers to substantiate the claim to the undersigned by email given on the notification pdf.

Candidates should note that the last date for submission of objections in the Answer Key Claim Format is 12 December 2021.