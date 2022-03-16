APSC IMO Admit Card 2022 To Release on March 23 for Insurance Medical Officer Post @ Check Interview Schedule

APSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC IMO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Interview Schedule for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. Commission is to conduct the interview for the Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) post on 28/29 March 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Interview round for the Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) (Advt. No.: 06/2021,dated: 20-09-2021) can download the APSC IMO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website -apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Notification regarding Programme of Interview for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. (Advt. No.: 06/2021, dated: 20-09-2021)” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC IMO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update . Download and take Print Out of APSC IMO Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update for future reference.

It is noted that APSC will conduct the Interview for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) in ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department on 28/29 March 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above post will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview round as per the schedule. You will have to carry the essential documents in original with self-attested photocopies for the verification/scrutiny on the day of the interview.

