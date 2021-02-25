APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Research Assistant Post Released @apsc.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

APSC Interview Call Letter 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview call letter for the Research Assistant post against Advt. No. 07/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Research Assistant Post can download the interview call letter available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.



Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the link to download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Research Assistant Post on its official website. In a bid to download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Research Assistant Post, candidates will have to provide their login credential including Roll Number on the official website.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Interview/Personality Test for Research Assistant post against Advt. No. 07/2019 on 1st/2nd/3rd March 2021. All such candidates qualified for interview round should note that they will have to appear also for the document verification round from 09.00 A.M. before Interview, will be conducted on 10.30 A.M.

All those candidates who have qualified for Interview/Personality Test round for Research Assistant post in Planning Service under Transformation and Development Department, Assam can download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 available on the official website of APSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Research Assistant Post





How to Download: APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Research Assistant Post