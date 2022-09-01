APSC Interview Date 2022 (Released) at apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Update for Plant Manager and Other Posts

Assam PSC has released the interview/viva-voce schedule for the post of Plant Manager and others on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Plant Manager Interview Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview/viva-voce schedule for the post of Plant Manager and its equivalent including Chilling Plant Supervisor/Milk Tester/Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer and others. As per the notice released, the Interview /viva-voce for these posts will be held on 13 September 2022. Candidates successfully qualified for the interview round for the above post can applied for the the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Soil Conservation Department can download the APSC Plant Manager Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

The direct link to download the APSC Plant Manager Interview Schedule 2022 is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link.

Commission will conduct the interview/viva voce schedule for the post of Plant Manager and on 13 September 2022 for which reporting time will be 09.00 A.M.

Candidates qualified for the Interview round for Plant Manager and its equivalent including Chilling Plant Supervisor/Milk Tester/Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer and others should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the same on 08 September 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the Interview Admit card after providing their login credentials from the official website once it is uploaded.

You can download the APSC Plant Manager Interview Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

