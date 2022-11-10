APSC Interview Hall Ticket 2022 (Released) For Veterinary Officer & Others: Check Download Link

Assam PSC has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of the post of Veterinary Officer and others on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

APSC Veterinary Officer Hall Ticket 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card Update for the post of the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the qualified candidates for the the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department from 14 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can download the their Admit Card to appear in the interview round from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

Alternatively, APSC Veterinary Officer Hall Ticket 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: APSC Veterinary Officer Hall Ticket 2022





The interview for the the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department against Advt. No. 13/2022 is scheduled on 14 to 21 November 2022. Reporting time is 09.30 AM for the candidates for the interview round.

In a bid to appear in the interview round, candidates will have to download their Admit Card from the official website. In a bid to download the same, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id or Roll number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the APSC Veterinary Officer Hall Ticket 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APSC Veterinary Officer Hall Ticket 2022