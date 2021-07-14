APSC JE Interview Date 2021 for Junior Engineer Post Released @apsc.nic.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce date Junior Engineer post against Advt. No. 04/2020 on its official website - apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Interview Date 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce date for the post of Junior Engineer in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. Commission will conduct the interview for Junior Engineer post on 31 July 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Junior Engineer post can check the APSC JE Interview Date 2021 notification available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has decided to conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce on 31 July 2021 for Junior Engineer post against Advt No. 04/2020 dated 26 June 2020.

All such candidates applied for Junior Engineer post for (Mechanical/Civil/Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department can check the details interview date available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Junior Engineer posts should note that Commission will upload the Interview Intimation Letter on 23 July 2021. Candidates can download their Interview Intimation Letter from 23 July 2021 after providing their login credentials with the direct link available on the official website. Candidates can check the APSC JE Interview Date 2021 and other details from the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC JE Interview Date 2021 for Junior Engineer Post





How to Download: APSC JE Interview Date 2021 for Junior Engineer Post