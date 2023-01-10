APSC MVI Admit Card 2023 To Release On Jan 25 @apsc.nic.in: Download Interview Schedule PDF

Assam PSC has released short notice regarding the Interview Admit card/Schedule for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC MVI Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the Interview Admit card/Schedule for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for Motor Vehicle Inspector post under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department from 01st February 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Viva-Voce round for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector can download the APSC MVI Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in

However, you can download the APSC MVI Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC MVI Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





According to the short notice released, APSC will hold the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under Transport Department Assam from 1st to 3rd February 2023. Document Verification will be conducted from from 1st to 3rd February 2023 from 9.00 A.M. and Interview will be hold from 10.30 A.M.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the MVI post should will have to bring all the essential documents/testimonials with them for the document verification round for the same.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the interview round for the above post on 25 January 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

Steps To Download: APSC MVI Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update