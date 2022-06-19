Assam PSC Recruitment 2022:Apply Online For Plant Manager & Other Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Assam PSC has invited online application for the Plant Manager posts on its official website. Check Assam PSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 22 Plant Manager and its equivalent Post viz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ Milk Tester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer (ARDEO)/ Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam. (Class-I Class-B Junior Grade). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 on or before 18 July 2022. Starting date for online application is 18 June 2022.

Notification Details for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022:

Advt No: 12/2022

Important Dates for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 18 June 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 July 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Plant Manager-22 Post

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A Candidate must have a Bachelor’s in Dairy Technology from a recognized University/ Institution.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Scale of Pay for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Pay scale Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-,

Grade Pay-Rs. 12,700/-

Pay band-PB- 4

Age Limit for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 (As on 01/01/2022) :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age

The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms.

APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply for APSC Plant Manager Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Applicants are required to apply online through APSC’s recruitment website. Applicants who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in and register themselves by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details. Last Date for Submission of Application is 18 July 2022