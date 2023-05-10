APSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Urban Technical Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC UTO Recruitment 2023: Assam PSF has released the recruitment notification for 103 posts of Urban Technical Officer on its official website. Check eligibility, salary, how to apply and others here.

APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade- III) on its official website. A total of 103 vacancies are available for Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) as per Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under Department ol Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt, of Assam.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 16, 2023. The process of online application will be commence from May 17, 2023.

Important Date APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023:

Starting date for online application: May 17, 2023

Closing date for online application: June 16, 2023

Last date for payment of application: June 18, 2023

Vacancy Details APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023:

Total 193 vacancies are available for Urban Technical Officer posts (Junior Grade III) as per Assam urban Engineering Service cadre under Department of Housing and urban Affairs. Govt. of Assam.

Scale of Pay APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023:

Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).

Pay scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1, 10,000

Grade Pay-Rs.12, 700

Pay Band-Pay Band - 4

Age Limit (as on 01/01/2023) APSC UTO Recruitment 2023:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years. Relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms.

Educational Qualification APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023:

Candidates should have Gradual in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (Full Time) from any All India Council for Technical Education) (AICTE) recognized university/institution.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply APSC Urban Technical Officer Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website after following the steps given below.